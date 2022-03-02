Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Andy Miller announces retirement

by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — After 36 years serving as the Prosecuting Attorney of Benton County, Andy Miller formally announced his retirement at the Benton County Administration Building on Tuesday.

The announcement was made public as local law enforcement, including many of whom are now retired, county officials, and former clients gathered to celebrate Miller’s contributions to the community.

Miller, a Tri-Cities native, is one of the longest active prosecutors in Washington state. He’s also one of the select few Democrats holding an elected role in Benton County.

With a backlog of cases due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on many hearings, plus a dramatic rise in criminal activity across the region, there’s still work to be done. However, Miller is leaving the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office in good hands with a team that he played a pivotal role in assembling and training.

“I want to thank the whole community, county for allowing me to be their prosecutor,” Miller said.

The position of Benton County Prosecuting Attorney will open up during the next election cycle.

Just last week, a Richland-based attorney by the name of Eric Eisinger formally announced his intention to run for Benton County Prosecuting Attorney.

Candidates will officially begin filing for vacancies across Washington state on May 16.

