Benton County releases statement on recall of Sheriff Hatcher
Scroll to the bottom for a brief timeline of events leading up to the recall.
KENNEWICK Wash. — Local leaders have released a statement in reaction to the public’s overwhelming vote to recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher. In the statement, officials confirmed that the Benton County Commissioners will name an Acting Sheriff to fill Hatcher’s position until an Appointed Sheriff is officially decided upon.
In the statement, which acknowledges that current results are only as of August 3, 2021, at 8:04 p.m., Benton County officials confirm that all ballots will be tabulated and later certified on August 17.
At that point, Sheriff Hatcher will be required to immediately vacate his office. Upon certification, authorities will appoint the Acting Sheriff from a current employee of the Sheriff’s Office.
PREVIOUS: 75% of voters vote to remove Benton Co. Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, early results show
The Benton County Republican Party will then recommend three people to the Commissioners to be considered to fill Hatcher’s vacated position.
County Commissioners have 60 days to appoint a sheriff, who will fill the remainder of Hatcher’s term. The Appointed Sheriff will serve until the term ends in 2022. Benton County residents will have a chance to vote for their next sheriff during the General Election on November 8, 2022.
As of August 4 at 4:13 p.m., 74.73% of voters want to see Sheriff Hatcher recalled. That accounts for a total of 25,539 votes with only 8,637 voters (25.27%) electing not to recall the sheriff.
TIMELINE OF EVENTS IN THE EFFORT TO RECALL BENTON CO. SHERIFF HATCHER:
- OCTOBER 2019: Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher charged with domestic assault,
- FEBRUARY 2020: Sheriff guild: No longer supports Sheriff Hatcher, will not support if seeking re-election
- JULY 2020: Benton County commander quits, citing Hatcher ‘consumed with hostility, anger and lies’
- NOVEMBER 2020: Recall against Sheriff Hatcher can officially proceed
- APRIL 2021: ‘Recall Sheriff Jerry Hatcher’ group turns in signatures
RELATED: Benton and Franklin Counties: An early look at 2021 Primary results
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.