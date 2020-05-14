Benton County Republican Party asks governor for waiver to reopen economy

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Republican Party has passed a resolution to ask Gov. Jay Inslee to reopen Benton County for business amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution says Benton County should be granted a waiver by the governor to “take immediate action to safely and responsibly re-open businesses and operations while providing medically appropriate safeguards for high risk populations.”

“The economy of Benton County has been built upon small businesses and farmers, many of which have suspended their businesses to do their part to provide a safe and healthy environment for their community. As these businesses, farmers and the community have been educated on how to safely and responsibly interact with the community to reduce the spread of CoVid 19, the citizens of Benton County feel that now is the time to re-open Benton County for business,” the resolution says.

The Benton County Republican Party argues that Inslee’s current stay home order unfairly lumps rural and urban areas together.

The party says businesses deemed “essential” have operated under safety protocols since March and it’s time the rest of the business community has the opportunity to do the same.

