Benton County sergeant files petition to recall Sheriff Hatcher

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — A Benton County sergeant has filed a petition to recall his boss, Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

Sgt. Jason Erickson submitted the petition to the Benton County Auditor’s Office on Monday morning, according to Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton.

The petition calls for Hatcher to be recalled on grounds that he engaged in illegal activity, malfeasance and violated his oath of office.

The petition details 26 allegations of wrongdoing by Hatcher. Allegations include making false or misleading statements to fellow public servants, retaliating or threatening to retaliate against his deputies and abusing his position of power.

Erickson’s filing comes about a month after the Benton County Deputy Sheriff’s Guild, made up of deputies, detectives, corporals, sergeants and lieutenants, voted to recall Hatcher. More than 90% of the guild participated in the vote, and all who participated voted in favor of a recall.

Read the full recall petition here.

