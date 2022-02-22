TRAFFIC ALERT: Benton County Sheriff Deputies warn of icy road conditions

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies responded to help a semi-truck that had completely blocked the roadway at Plymouth Rd. and Locust Grove around 6 a.m. Tuesday, February 22nd, according to the Benton County Sherriff’s Facebook page.

BCSO said that high winds, icy road conditions, and drifting snow are causing several vehicles to slide off the roadway.

Deputies ask drivers to avoid Sellards Rd., Plymouth Rd. and Locust Grove.

RECENT ARTICLES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.