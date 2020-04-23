Benton County sheriff supports cautious reopening of small businesses

David Mann by David Mann

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher said Wednesday that he does not plan to issue citations to workers are taking appropriate safety precautions during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with KAPP-KVEW, Hatcher expressed disapproval of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Heathy” order and said the governor has failed to come up with a solid plan for reopening the economy.

He said Benton County residents have been doing a good job of physical distancing, adding that the issue of large gatherings isn’t a problem in this region like it is in King County and other denser communities.

He indicated many business that are considered “essential” are not following physical distancing guidelines, while workers who do not require close contact with people are being forced to stay home.

“The sooner we can get them back to work, I think, the better off everybody is,” Hatcher said.

He said although Inslee’s intentions may be good, the governor does not understand how his order impacts business owners and their constituents. He said enforcement of the order should be left up to individual counties because county leaders have a better understanding of their communities than state leaders.

“One size doesn’t fit all here,” Hatcher said in reference to the order.

Hatcher’s sentiments echo those of Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond, who issued a letter on Tuesday that said he would not enforce the order against churches businesses that reopen responsibly. He said the order violates the public’s constitutional rights to worship and earn a living.

In a press conference Wednesday, Inslee said it’s not up to sheriffs to decide whether his order is constitutional.

“We cannot have individual law enforcement officers arbitrarily decide which laws they are going to enforce and which laws they are not going to enforce. If people have disagreements with the law, that can be decided by the courts,” Inslee said.

He said no court has ruled that his emergency order contravenes the Constitution or any other state law.

Comments

comments