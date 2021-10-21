Benton County Sheriff won’t impose vaccine mandate for his staff

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office, Facebook

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a statement published to social media on Thursday morning, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that its employees will not be required to show proof of vaccination to be part of the team.

There is no vaccination requirement in effect for the Government of Benton County, WA. Therefore, deputies and staff at the Sheriff’s Office have no lawful requirement to prove their vaccination status; and Sheriff Tom Croskrey intends to keep it that way.

During an agency-wide meeting on October 20, 2021, Sheriff Croskrey reassured his staff that he agrees with the County’s choice not to impose a vaccine mandate. He also asserted his belief that getting vaccinated is a personal choice.

However, the Sheriff went on to confirm that he is fully vaccinated and believes that it is a safe way to prevent the contraction and spread of COVID-19. Despite his personal beliefs, he will not require personnel working under his direction in Benton County to be vaccinated.

At the end of their social media announcement, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office evoked characteristics that Sheriff Croskrey holds his Office to: “Integrity, Character, Teamwork, Excellence.” This social media post prompted individuals interested in joining their team to contact the office about possible employment.

Hundreds of state workers—including law enforcement agents—from across WA state and beyond have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Without a vaccination requirement in effect, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office should have an easier time recruiting than other law enforcement agencies that enforce vaccine mandates.

