Benton County Sheriff’s Office limiting public contact amid coronavirus concerns
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.– The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is limiting contact with all non-emergency calls and office communication starting Tuesday, March 17th to help prevent coronavirus spreading.
The Sheriff’s Office will take phone calls through dispatch; suspending fingerprinting until April 1st, and not taking or giving out licenses until further notice.
The lobby will be open for regular hours, but any person-to person transactions like records requests will be limited to online submissions.
Record Requests should be submitted electronically to BCSORecords@co.benton.wa.us.