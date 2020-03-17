Benton County Sheriff’s Office limiting public contact amid coronavirus concerns

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.– The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is limiting contact with all non-emergency calls and office communication starting Tuesday, March 17th to help prevent coronavirus spreading.

The Sheriff’s Office will take phone calls through dispatch; suspending fingerprinting until April 1st, and not taking or giving out licenses until further notice.

The lobby will be open for regular hours, but any person-to person transactions like records requests will be limited to online submissions.

Record Requests should be submitted electronically to BCSORecords@co.benton.wa.us.

