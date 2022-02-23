“Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about fentanyl

274636456 259151646398991 4717822231220863058 NBENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the dangers of Fentanyl.

BCSO posted on their Facebook page that deputies responded to a Fentanyl overdose in Benton City around midnight Wednesday morning. BCSO said the man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

“This drug is incredibly dangerous, especially to non-users. Addicts build a tolerance that the average person doesn’t have. Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” posted BCSO.

Benton County Sheriff’s Office said if you are looking for help or know an addict who needs treatment, here is a list of resources and contacts in the Tri-Cities:

Comprehensive Healthcare (Spanish)

  • 2715 St. Andrews Loop, Suite C Pasco, WA 99301
  • Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5p.m. 
  • 509-412-1051

Ideal Balance

  • 8514 West Gage Blvd., Suite G, Kennewick, WA 99336
  • Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
  • 844-464-3325

Merit Resource Services

  • 7510 W. Deschutes Pl., Kennewick, WA, 99336
  • Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • 509-579-0738

First Step Community Counseling

  • 415 N. Morain, Kennewick, WA, 99336
  • Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • 509-735-6900

Tri-Cities Community Health (Spanish)

  • 715 West Court St., Pasco, WA, 99301
  • Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • 509-545-6506

Somerset Counseling Center (Spanish)

  • 1305 Mansfield Street, Suite 6, Richland, WA, 99352
  • Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (lobby hours)
  • 509-942-1624

