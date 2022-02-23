“Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about fentanyl

BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the dangers of Fentanyl.

BCSO posted on their Facebook page that deputies responded to a Fentanyl overdose in Benton City around midnight Wednesday morning. BCSO said the man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

“This drug is incredibly dangerous, especially to non-users. Addicts build a tolerance that the average person doesn’t have. Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” posted BCSO.

READ: Fentanyl deaths on the rise as drug traffickers target kids on social media

Benton County Sheriff’s Office said if you are looking for help or know an addict who needs treatment, here is a list of resources and contacts in the Tri-Cities:

Comprehensive Healthcare (Spanish)

2715 St. Andrews Loop, Suite C Pasco, WA 99301

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5p.m.

509-412-1051

Ideal Balance

8514 West Gage Blvd., Suite G, Kennewick, WA 99336

Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.

844-464-3325

Merit Resource Services

7510 W. Deschutes Pl., Kennewick, WA, 99336

Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

509-579-0738

First Step Community Counseling

415 N. Morain, Kennewick, WA, 99336

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

509-735-6900

Tri-Cities Community Health (Spanish)

715 West Court St., Pasco, WA, 99301

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

509-545-6506

Somerset Counseling Center (Spanish)

1305 Mansfield Street, Suite 6, Richland, WA, 99352

Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (lobby hours)

509-942-1624

RELATED ARTICLES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM

RELATED ARTICLES ON YAKTRINEWS.COM