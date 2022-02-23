“Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” Benton County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning about fentanyl
BENTON CITY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about the dangers of Fentanyl.
BCSO posted on their Facebook page that deputies responded to a Fentanyl overdose in Benton City around midnight Wednesday morning. BCSO said the man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
“This drug is incredibly dangerous, especially to non-users. Addicts build a tolerance that the average person doesn’t have. Do not touch this stuff with your bare hands,” posted BCSO.
Benton County Sheriff’s Office said if you are looking for help or know an addict who needs treatment, here is a list of resources and contacts in the Tri-Cities:
Comprehensive Healthcare (Spanish)
- 2715 St. Andrews Loop, Suite C Pasco, WA 99301
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5p.m.
- 509-412-1051
- 8514 West Gage Blvd., Suite G, Kennewick, WA 99336
- Monday – Friday 7:30 a.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- 844-464-3325
- 7510 W. Deschutes Pl., Kennewick, WA, 99336
- Monday – Friday 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- 509-579-0738
First Step Community Counseling
- 415 N. Morain, Kennewick, WA, 99336
- Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- 509-735-6900
Tri-Cities Community Health (Spanish)
- 715 West Court St., Pasco, WA, 99301
- Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- 509-545-6506
Somerset Counseling Center (Spanish)
- 1305 Mansfield Street, Suite 6, Richland, WA, 99352
- Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. (lobby hours)
- 509-942-1624
