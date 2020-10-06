Benton County Sheriff’s Office warns of new phone scam

BENTON CO., Wash. — There’s a new phone scam in Benton County to be aware of.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the scammers use a recording claiming to be from the sheriff’s office. The recording claims the sheriff’s office will pursue charges against the victim if they do not provide their social security number. Following the recording a person comes on the line requesting the victim’s social security number.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says to not provide your personal information to someone who calls and solicits your personal information.

PHONE SCAM ALERT: Please be aware it appears another phone scam is going through the area. The scam requests the victim'… Posted by Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office – Sheriff Jerry Hatcher on Monday, October 5, 2020

