Benton County Sheriff’s Office won’t uphold Inslee’s mask mandate

by Dylan Carter

August 17, 2021 (Image credit: Benton County, WA Sheriff's Office, Facebook).

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the Tri-Cities’ excessive coronavirus case and hospitalization rates, deputies from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office have no intention of upholding Governor Jay Inslee’s newest mask mandate, which takes effect on Monday, August 23.

According to a Facebook post by the Benton County, WA Sheriff’s Office, concerned members of the community have been reaching out to ask what actions their deputies will take regarding this mask requirement. They offered the following comments on the matter:

To be very clear, The Benton County Sheriff’s Office will not be taking any enforcement action against any citizen, visitor, business, church, or any other individual, group or organization in any way for not following the Governor’s mandate. This office encourages people to wear their masks, but it is ultimately a personal choice every one of you will have to make.

During a Wednesday afternoon press conference, Inslee announced that a statewide mask mandate is being implemented for all Washingtonians, regardless of vaccination status. This decision was made after the state recently broke its December 2020 record for hospitalizations due to COVID-19 complications.

According to the Governor’s office, the mask mandate will apply to public places including restaurants, grocery stores, malls, and public-facing offices. Minor exceptions will be implemented for vaccinated people in private office spaces, when working alone, or when in vehicles with no face-to-face interaction with the public (Read more from Inslee here).

“We have seen over the last year how widespread masking also saves lives by reducing infection,” Inslee said. “I know this will frustrate some vaccinated folks who thought they wouldn’t have to do this anymore. There are not enough people vaccinated. The result is the explosive growth of a much more infectious strain, the Delta variant, and its increasingly concerns impacts on people of all ages.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office highlighted that every community member has been impacted by the pandemic in one way or another. They are encouraging the people of Benton County to consider how this impacts local businesses.

