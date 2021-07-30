Benton County Sheriff’s Offices closed through mid-August for COVID-19 exposure, low staffing

by Dylan Carter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Prosser and Kennewick locations of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office will be closed from Friday, July 30 until Monday, August 16 after a large portion of the staff was exposed to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office, the closure is taking effect immediately because of low staffing levels caused by exposure to the coronavirus. They included the following statement in the post:

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but to minimize the risk to the community and our employees it is necessary to keep everyone safe. We will keep you posted on any changes to the above closure dates. Thank you for your continued support.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

