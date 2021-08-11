Benton County surpasses 20K COVID-19 cases, 222 new cases reported Wednesday

by Neil Fischer

BENTON & FRANKLIN CO., Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District reported more than 200 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Benton County COVID-19 cases continued to rise on Wednesday, with 149 reported cases, according to the health district. Benton County has surpassed 20,000 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began. The Benton-Franklin Health District reports 20,118 total COVID-19 cases in Benton County.

Franklin County added 73 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday. The health district reports 13,999 coronavirus cases in Franklin County since the pandemic began.

The Benton-Franklin Health District reports that 352 deaths have been associated with COVID-19 in the two counties.

There are 80 people in local hospitals with COVID-19, according to the Benton-Franklin Health District.

