Benton County, Three Rivers Convention Center holding voter registration drive starting Monday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Benton County Voting Center

BENTON CO., Wash. — Benton County is teaming up with the Three Rivers Convention Center this week to get people registered to vote.

A registration drive will be held Monday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 26. It will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd. in Kennewick

Voters can register for the first time or update their existing voter registration record. After Oct. 26, any voter who is not registered in the State of Washington will need to go to the Benton

County Voting Center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd and register in person.

The last day to register in person to vote for the 2020 General Election is Tuesday, Nov.3.

For more information, call (509) 736-3085.