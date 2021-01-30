Benton County vaccination appointments open overzealously

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Friday afternoon, thousands of appointments opened up for next week’s group of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Benton County Fairgrounds. However, technical difficulties may infringe on your ability to see those appointments through.

During a Facebook Live stream on the Pasco Fire Department page, PIO Ben Shearer said that the state put up too many appointments for next week’s sessions. While he didn’t specify how many appointments will be available specifically, the PrepMod link offered around 5,000 appointments for the week of February 2.

Shearer says that some appointments may be moved to accommodate others. With an abundance of need and plenty of eligible recipients waiting for their turn, it’s been difficult for many to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Over the course of the week, operations at the Benton Co. Fairgrounds improved marginally. However, the intensity of the situation and inconsistent supplies from the government at state and federal levels has infringed on the site’s ability to meet the widespread demand.

Nonetheless, workers at the Benton County Fairgrounds are working tirelessly to assist eligible participants to receive their vaccinations.

As of now, only a select group of people are eligible for vaccination. First responders and medical professionals were the first in line to receive their vaccinations. Shortly after, people age 65+ or people 55+ living in multigenerational households became eligible to receive the vaccination.

Visit the Washington state PhaseFinder tool to find out if you’re eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B.

