Benton County Vaccination site administers over 1,000 shots in a day

Photo by Patrick Pleul Small bottles containing Moderna's active ingredient for a coronavirus vaccine are pictured at a vaccination center on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to the daily update provided by the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team, 1,062 individuals were vaccinated at the Benton County Fairgrounds on January 27, 2021. This is achieved a record-setting goal for the site just three days into their operation.

The report, which is provided by PIO Ben Shearer, says that no unusual reactions to the vaccine have been reported at the site thus far.

All 3,500 vaccination registration time slots that were available for this week have been reserved. Officials say that the entirety of the group’s vaccine allocations for the week will be distributed by Friday. However, the number of doses to be provided by state and federal officials for next week is not clear at this time.

Vaccinations are expected to occur until Friday and resume from Tuesday until Saturday next week. However, this is dependent on the allocations from the Washington Department of Health (DOH).

Shearer says that the site has been run at an efficient pace thus far with average wait times coming in at about an hour from arrival to exit of the fairgrounds.

Adjunct Major General Bret Daughtery of the Washington Military Department has been visiting vaccination sites in the state. According to the press release, Major General Daughtery said the Benton County Fairgrounds is host to the best mass vaccination site in Washington state.

Though it’s been difficult for certain eligible citizens to get signed up for their vaccinations, the site itself is operating smoothly.

