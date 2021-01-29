Benton County vaccination site speeding up despite administering fewer shots

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — According to today’s update from public health officials, over 871 individuals received COVID-19 vaccinations at the Benton County Fairgrounds on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

All information has been provided by Ben Shearer, the Public Information Officer for the Incident Management Team in charge of the Benton County Fairgrounds mass vaccination site.

Shearer says that fewer vaccinations were administered because of the limited supply of vaccines available at this time. With their supply of vaccine doses nearly completed, officials at the mass vaccination site must hold onto supplies for those with appointments scheduled tomorrow on Friday, January 28.

However, Shearer says that the average wait time was cut in half from yesterday. Whereas people waited roughly an hour to be vaccinated on Jan. 27, it took only 30 minutes on average to complete the process today.

With all vaccination appointments having been reserved for tomorrow, sign-ups are on hold for this week. Shearer says that the site expects to operate from Tuesday, February 2 to Saturday, February 6 next week. That’s subject to change based on how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are provided by the state and federal government over the weekend.

Stand-by lines are being formed for tomorrow for people hoping to be vaccinated without an appointment. This is only possible because the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine vials generally come with some extra doses.

According to Shearer’s press release, the site’s entire vaccine allotment will be administered by tomorrow.

The Washington state Department of Health (DOH) is now requiring that IDs are checked at mass vaccination sites. Even so, the Benton County Fairgrounds site will accept a Phase Finder certificate featuring the appointee’s name and address as adequate identification.

