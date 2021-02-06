Benton County vaccinations: Appointments open for week of February 9

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County, WA Fairgrounds, FB An overhead view of the Benton County Fairgrounds in 2018 at 1500 S Oak St. in Kennewick, Wash.

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Appointments have opened up for the next week of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Benton County Faigrounds, according to officials at the site.

To find out if you’re eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, click here. If you are eligible and want to register for an appointment, you can visit Prep Mod here.

Regardless, it was another successful day of vaccinations at the Benton County Faigrounds, according to PIO Ben Shearer. His press release states that 944 people were administered shots at the local mass vaccination site on Friday, February 5, 2021.

There have not been any questionable reactions to the COVID-19 vaccine reported at the Benton County Fairgrounds thus far.

While the timing of each vaccination wasn’t mentioned today, it was noted that the site is prepared to handle 200 vaccinations per hour. They’ve exceeded expectations every day this week and led Washington state’s four mass vaccination sites in shots administered last week.

Officials at the site asked that people with appointments for Saturday, February 6 come a day early to avoid suspected 50 MPH winds that will hit the region on Saturday. Regardless of whether or not the wind plays a factor, vaccinations will be administered on Saturday. Shearer is sure of it, saying “Even if we lose a tent in the wind, we will still get shots in arms.”

Still, Shearer asks that those with appointments arrive early tomorrow as the site is expected to begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations by 8:30 a.m.

Holding lines have been an effective mechanism for officials at the site up to this point. While appointments are required, the holding line was established so that extra doses or doses assigned to no-shows can be administered to people who are eligible via Phase 1A or 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination guidelines.

