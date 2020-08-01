Benton County Voting Center open in Richland

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton County Temporary Voting Center includes services such as issuing replacement ballots, availability of Accessible Voting Units for voters with disabilities, and general questions and information about the election and voting.

The voting center is able to assist voters who don’t have the opportunity to do so during normal working hours.

The voting center is located at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd. and is open Saturday until 2:00 p.m.

The last day to register in person to vote for those not currently registered in the state of Washington is Tuesday, August 3.

