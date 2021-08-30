Benton County’s COVID-19 rates fall; eligible vaccination rate hits 50%

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — After lagging behind the rest of Washington state in COVID-19 vaccination rates, more than half of the eligible population (12+) in Benton County is now fully vaccinated.

According to data from the Washington DOH, more than 50.1% of Benton County residents who are eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated. Just 41.5% of the county’s full population is vaccinated with nearly 60% of people 16 and older having initiated vaccination.

However, coronavirus case rates remain exceptionally high for the region. A three-day case total from Aug. 28 to 30 added 336 new coronavirus cases for the county after eight more community members died from COVID complications last week.

After leading Washington in 14-day case rate for more than a week, Benton County’s two-week case rate (929.5) now ranks fourth in the state. Additionally, the region’s 7-day hospitalization rate is now better than 10 other counties across Washington state. This is not only attributed to a rise across other parts of the state but decreasing rates from the early-to-mid August spike across the Tri-Cities.

Franklin County remains one of the worst places for coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations across Washington state. In fact, Franklin county’s 14-day case rate (1,130.6) is the worst in the entirety of Washington and remains one of the worst across the Western United States.

As of Monday, just under 44% of the eligible population (12+) in Franklin County is fully vaccinated with only 34.5% of the county’s entire population vaccinated against COVID-19.

If you or someone you know would like to find a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the area, click here.

