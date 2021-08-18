Benton County’s interim sheriff hopes to “bring back a spirit of enjoyment”

by Dylan Carter

Image Credit: Benton County Sheriff's Office

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In his first statement released as the interim Sherrif of Benton County, Jon Law expressed his gratitude to the people of Benton County as well as his commitment to rehabilitating the culture of the sheriff’s office.

“With the unprecedented recall, it has been a difficult time for not only the members of our agency, but the community we serve,” Interim Sheriff Law said.

He went on to thank the citizens who have stood behind the sheriff’s deputies and staff during the course of the recall efforts against former Benton County Sheriff, Jerry Hatcher.

“As a collective group, we want to ensure the community that every member of this organization is committed to moving this agency forward and providing the professional law enforcement services our community deserves. The level of steadfast dedication and professionalism our staff has displayed over the last 2 years is nothing short of spectacular. I am immensely proud of all of them. As interim Sheriff, my pledge is to do everything I can to to help bring back a spirit of enjoyment to the office and ensure we provide the community with the level of public safety it deserves. while protecting the Constitutional rights of all.”

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Fraternal Order of Police (WAFOP) issued a statement supporting the county commissioners’ decision to elevate Law, who was previously a Commander, to the Acting Sheriff position.

