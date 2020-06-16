Benton, Franklin county applications to enter Phase 2 on pause indefinitely. Here’s why:

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has put applications for Benton and Franklin counties to enter Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan on an indefinite pause.

Last week, Benton and Franklin county commissioners voted to submit the applications to the DOH to be considered for Phase 2 reopening despite consistently high infection rates in their counties.

Before the applications were submitted, Dr. Amy Person, health officer for the Benton-Franklin Health District, said data was showing that a significant portion of new cases were related to outbreaks in essential businesses and an increase in risk behaviors by individuals. She said this suggested that the expected rise in infection rates may not be as significantly affected by moving to Phase 2 compared to remaining in Phase 1.

According to the DOH’s latest modeling report, however, cases and deaths in Benton and Franklin counties are expected to increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at current levels.

“By population, these counties are in a comparable position to King County at its peak in March,” said DOH spokeswoman Jessica Baggett. “They may require similar efforts to expand hospital capacity and testing, protect the people at highest risk and increase physical distancing.”

Baggett said the DOH is continuing to engage in discussions with county leadership to find a safe path for reopening Benton and Franklin counties. She said there is no estimate for how long the pause will be.

The DOH’s goal is for the rate of infection in each county to be less than 25 cases per 100,000 people over a 14-day period before a prior to entering Phase 2. While this is not a hardline measure, health officials say Benton and Franklin counties are no where near this goal.

The Benton-Franklin Health District said from June 2 to 15, there were 134.79 cases per 100,000 people in Benton County and 279.89 cases per 100,000 people in Franklin County.

Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties are the only three in the state that have not moved into Phase 2, 3 or a modified version of Phase 1.

The health district is continuing to recommend things physical distancing, face coverings in public and good hand hygiene. It says the public needs to do a better job of putting these recommendations into practice.

