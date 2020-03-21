Benton-Franklin County confirm 5 new cases, 1 death

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON COUNTY, Wash — The Benton-Franklin Health District has reported that a man in his 70s out of Benton County has died, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to two.

They have also reported five new cases of COVID-19. This brings the Benton County total to seven, and the Franklin County total to two.

The five confirmed cases include a woman in her 70s and two men in their 80s who are hospitalized. A women in her 60s and a man in his 50s who are both at home.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments