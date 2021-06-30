Benton Franklin Fair Demolition Derby prize money doubles to more than $20,000

(Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The prize money for the Demolition Derby at the Benton Franklin Fair doubled to more than $20,000, officials announced this week.

The prize money increased from $8,900 to $20,650 for the 2021 Derby, according to a news release.

“We want to acknowledge the time and effort drivers put in to make the event a success,” said Duane Howard, President of the Benton Franklin Fair Board.

Howard says the drivers and their cars are the stars of the show.

The largest check, $4,000, will go to the winner of the large car Demolition Derby.

The first 125 vehicles registered will be accepted into the 2021 Demolition Derby.

To register, visit the Benton Franklin Fair website. Registration forms are due by August 20.

The Benton Franklin Fair starts August 21 at 10:00 a.m.

