Benton Franklin Fair donates $12,250 for breast cancer prevention

by Dylan Carter

Representatives of the Benton Franklin Fair present a donation to the Grace Clinic in 2021.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Through its’ Tough Enough To Wear Pink’ program, the Benton Franklin Fair donated $12,250 to treat and prevent breast cancer across the bi-county community.

According to a release from the Benton Franklin Fair, that money is being split amongst several health care organizations that emphasize cancer research and care. Those groups include the Tri-Cities Cancer Center Foundation, the Prosser Memorial Hospital Foundation,

the Kadlec Foundation, and Grace Clinic.

Fair Board President Duane Howard hopes these donations will promote a more educated and healthy Tri-Cities community.

“We have made Tough Enough To Wear Pink a core initiative for the Fair, resulting in a healthier population and a heightened awareness about breast cancer prevention,” Howard said. “We appreciate our health care partners and all they do for our community. This donation will help support their efforts.”

Attendees of the Benton Franklin Fair were asked to wear the color pink on Thursdays during the fair season to show their support for breast cancer patients and research across the region.

Over the last 15 years, the Benton Franklin Fair has donated more than $190,000 to support uninsured community members fighting breast cancer. Of that sum, more than 1,900 people have been given access to free cancer screenings, mammograms, follow-up care, and additional resources to help them during their journey.

Community sponsors for the program include Trios Health, Lourdes Health, Gordon Estate Winery, Wrangler, and Washington Trust Bank.

