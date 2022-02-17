Benton Franklin Fair Association is offering scholarships to graduating seniors

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Fair Association is offering scholarships to graduating high school seniors involved in the fair and high school rodeo, according to a press release.

“Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors who have been exhibitors at the Fair, and one $1,000 scholarship is offered for high school rodeo participants,” according to the Benton Franklin Fair Executive Director Lori Lancaster.

The applications for the scholarships involved in the youth development initiative are due on March 1st.

“The funds [from the scholarships] will be forwarded to the college of the recipient’s choice upon proof of acceptance and registration,” according to the Benton Franklin Fair officials.

Qualify for the Benton Franklin Fair Association Scholarships:

Must be a graduating senior in 2022.

Must have participated in the 2021 Benton Franklin Fair as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor.

Must be a resident of Benton or Franklin counties or the Burbank School District.

The scholarship must be used toward continuing education in an accredited university, college, community college, or technical school.

Application Requirements (Benton Franklin Fair Association Scholarships):

Two recommendations: one from a teacher/school official and one from a 4-H leader/FFA advisor.

School Activities

Awards and Honors Earned

Community Service

Employment

Summary of 2021 Benton Franklin Fair exhibit(s) and activities

Future Plans

Financial Need

250-300 Word Essay: “How my involvement in the Benton Franklin Fair has enriched my life.”

To qualify for the Horse Heaven Round-Up Scholarship :

Must be a current participant in Washington State High School Rodeo Association.

Must be a graduating high school senior in 2022.

Applicant must be a resident of Benton or Franklin counties or the Burbank School District.

The scholarship must be used toward continuing education in an accredited university, college, community college, or technical school.

Application Requirements (Horse Heaven Round-Up Scholarship):

Two recommendations must accompany this application: One from a teacher/school official and one from a rodeo mentor or coach.

School Activities: Include academic accomplishments and GPA.

Awards and Honors Earned

Community Service

300-500 word essay: “What the sport of rodeo means to me.” Include community involvement Rodeo accomplishments Future involvement in the sport of rodeo



You can find the applications at www.bentonfranklinfair.com. If you have additional questions or need more information, you can call 509-222-3749.

