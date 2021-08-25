Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo opens its doors Tuesday

The best week of summer is finally here

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo is back! The event opens its doors on Tuesday, August 24 offering great food, fun rides, events, and more.

There are several attractions new to the fair this year including pig races, axe throwing, and a photo bull.

Pig races take place a couple of times throughout the day, and a championship race is held every evening. You can find the pig races near the Info Booth.

Axe throwing is brought by AXE KPR, and is located near the rodeo. Nearby is the photo bull – a stuffed bull for visitors to take a picture with.

Most of the fair and rodeo is the same as it always has been: There are five nights of rodeo, five nights of musical guests, a small stage for various acts including hypnotism, carnival rides and games, 4-H exhibits, and fair food.

A couple of things you won’t see this year? Benton Franklin Transit shuttles and the Rotary Club of Pasco and Kennewick’s elephant ear booth. If you don’t want to pay for parking at the fair, there is still a drop-off lane where someone can drive you up to the gate, and then turn around and leave without paying for parking.

With Governor Inslee’s indoor mask mandate starting this past Monday, you are required to wear masks indoors. This applies to the four exhibit buildings in the center of the fairgrounds. Signs are posted outside of each entrance advising attendees to wear masks indoors. If you forget a mask, the Info Booth near the front entrance has masks provided.

“We’re just happy to be here, we’re so excited,” says Executive Director of the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo Lori Lancaster. “We’re just so glad to be at opening day and have the doors open.”

