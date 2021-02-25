Benton-Franklin Fair & Rodeo organizers set tentative dates for 2021

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – Organizers of the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo have set tentative dates for 2021.

The annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

According to their Twitter account, organizers are cautiously optimistic the event will be able to take place this year.

“Save the Date! While we can’t predict the future, we are doing our best to plan the 2021 Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo. If state guidelines allow the Fair to be held in 2021, we will be ready,” they wrote in a Tweet.

If pandemic restrictions are loosened by then, the fair is scheduled to take place August 24-28.

“We can’t wait to eat all the yummy fair food, race down the big slide, see the livestock, watch some buckin’ broncs, and so much more. We hope to see you August 24-28 for the Best Week of Summer,” they wrote.

