Benton-Franklin Health District: 2 new COVID-19 positive tests reported as of Sunday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District has reported two more positive COVID-19 tests in the Tri-Cities.

On Sunday, health officials said a Franklin County man in his 60s has tested positive and is recovering at home. Additionally, a Franklin County woman in her 60s is also at home recovering. Her positive test result is linked to someone else who tested positive for the virus.

There have been no deaths in Franklin County and a total of 3 in Benton County. Two of those deaths were linked to each other through epidemiological testing, meaning they had close contact with a confirmed case.

According to the health district, there are now seven positive cases in Benton County and four in Franklin County.

