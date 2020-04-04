19 new COVID-19 cases in Benton County, two in Franklin County

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

BENTON-FRANKLIN CO, Wash. — Saturday afternoon the Benton-Franklin Health District announced that there are 256 COVID-19 cases.

There are 19 new cases in Benton County and two new cases in Franklin County.

Benton County has 193 cases, with 13 deaths.

Franklin County has 63 cases, with one death.

The deaths that have been reported in Benton and Franklin Counties due to COVID-19 include:

Benton County woman in her 80s reported on 3.18.20

Benton County man in his 80s reported on 3.20.20

Benton County man in his 70s reported on 3.21.20

Benton County woman in her 90s reported on 3.25.20

Benton County man in his 80s reported on 3.27.20

Benton County woman in her 70’s reported on 3.31.20

Benton County man in his 80s reported on 4.01.20

Benton County man in his 90s reported on 4.02.20

Benton County man in his 90’s reported on 4.02.20

Benton County woman in her 60’s reported on 4.03.20

Benton County man in his 70’s reported on 4.03.20

Benton County man in his 80’s reported on 4.03.20

Franklin County woman in her 60’s reported on 4.03.20

Benton County woman in her 90’s reported on 4.03.20

