Benton-Franklin Health District: No confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District said they have not received any confirmed cases from the Washington state Department of Health. The latest information is from 2:45 p.m. on March 14.

However, the district said at a press conference on Friday that tests are being done in the community, but there is a shortage of supplies to collect samples for testing.

40 people in the state have died from COVID-19.

