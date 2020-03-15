Benton-Franklin Health District: Patient from another county with COVID-19 being treated at hospital

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District said they’ve been notified of a patient from another county being treated at a local hospital for COVID-19.

On the district’s website they said, “Positive test results are attributed to the county where the person lives, not the location where they receive treatment. BFHD continues to work closely with our healthcare community and other local health jurisdictions to minimize the spread of COVID-19. ”

At this time, no cases in Benton and Franklin counties have been reported.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments