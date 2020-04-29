Benton Franklin Humane Society joins #GivingTuesday

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Giving Tuesday is a global day of giving online and this year it’s happening on Tuesday, May 5. With COVID-19 and the Stay-At-Home order, many fundraising events have been cancelled so it’s an especially significant year to donate however you can.

The Benton Franklin Humane Society (BFHS) is joining #GivingTuesday this year.

They are currently caring for over 60 animals and spend more than $20,000 annually on spaying and neutering treatments, along with other medical necessities.

BFHS was established as a private, non-profit in 1966 and doesn’t receive any government funding, so any amount of donations will go a long way.

If you’re interested in donating, you can visit BFHS.com and click on the “Giving Tuesday” tab at the bottom of the page.

Comments

comments