Benton-Franklin Libertarians host final Jo Jorgensen sign wave in Pasco

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

PASCO, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin County Libertarians hosted their final sign wave Sunday in Pasco showing support for Jo Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is running for president in the United States as a Libertarian.

The rally was held at the corner of Road 68 and Burden Blvd. near Lowe’s in Pasco.

The group of supporters have hosted sign rallies throughout the Tri-Cities since August.

The organizer of the rally, Ryan Cooper, told KAPP-KVEW that people will be surprised when they see how many votes Jorgensen receives.

“The Libertarian party is growing, we’re going to keep building more and more momentum, and going into 2024 you will see a Libertarian candidate on the debate stage,” said Cooper.

The Benton-Franklin County Libertarians hosted a caravan throughout the Tri-Cities in early August to spread Jorgensen’s message.

Cooper told KAPP-KVEW that he believes in Jorgensen because she’s a genuine person.

