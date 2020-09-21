Benton-Franklin Recovery Coalition holding webinar to highlight lack of local treatment facilities

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Tri-Cities is the only metro area in Washington state with no detox or inpatient addiction facility, something that members of the Benton-Franklin Recovery Coalition hope to change.

“Every day we see the problem of people who need treatment and don’t have the ability to get it when and where they need it,” said Dr. Michele Gerber, president and founder of the coalition. “It’s not a source of community pride to be lacking in these facilities.”

According to Dr. Gerber, that when and where can be vital to an addict’s success.

“The chemical balance in their body is always changing and they could change their mind within hours,” she said. “And if you have to put them on a waiting list for some place in Seattle or San Francisco and tell them to wait four or seven days, they’re likely going to relapse and you’ve lost your chance.”

As part of efforts to raise awareness of the need for a local facility, the coalition is hosting a public webinar on Tuesday, Sept. 22 from 5 pm. to 6 p.m. Panelists will discuss personal and professional experiences with addiction and what viewers can do about the addiction epidemic.

“Addiction really is a brain disease,” said Dr. Gerber. “Just in the last 15 years or so science has proved it, that this disease changes the brain and once the brain has changed it is a real illness and needs treatment.”

To register for the webinar, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2019 BY KAPP-KVEW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.