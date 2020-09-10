Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition spreads messages during National Recovery Month

Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition is spreading messages in September about the disease of addiction during National Recovery Month.

The coalition is posting signs and messages highlighting the possibilities and benefits of recovery.

The President of the Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition, Michele Gerber, said that addiction is a real problem in the Tri-Cities, and without the necessary treatment facilities it could become worse.

“The Tri-Cities area is the only metro area in the state that doesn’t have a detox facility or and inpatient treatment facility and those things are crucial,” said Gerber.

Gerber told KAPP-KVEW that the coalition intends on creating a recovery center in the Tri-Cities before 2021.

