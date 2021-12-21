Benton Franklin Transit collects hundreds of toys for children

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton Franklin Transit (BFT) collected hundreds of toys for children throughout the region this weekend.

The annual event took place at the Kennewick Ranch and Home on Saturday, December 18th. In just 6 hours, BFT collected nearly 750 toys.

“It’s really heartwarming to see the amazing turn out that we had,” said Lori Araujo, Community Outreach Specialist with BFT.

The event featured Christmas characters, like a reindeer and snowman, to take pictures with. Those who donated also had the opportunity to win prizes. A partnership with Town Square Media also brought festive music to the event.

BFT partnered with Lutheran Community Services, who will be receiving the hundreds of toys that were donated. The organization has identified 75 local families who are in need. More than 225 children will receive the toys, just in time for the holidays.

“It’s really heartwarming to be apart of something,” Araujo said. “Being able to be a part of something like this just fuels what we do everyday.”

Employees with BFT worked to help put the event on by volunteering at the event and donating toys.

“[We’re] just so thrilled to be able to partner with the community and find ways to give back,” said Araujo. “Serving our community and helping those get to where they need, but then also giving back during the holidays [is] that extra special piece that we get to do.”

