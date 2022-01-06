Benton PUD offers safety tips for power outages during cold weather

KENNEWICK, Wash. — As the temperatures drop and snow continues to fall, officials with the Benton PUD are reminding you to prepare for emergencies like power outages in the cold weather.

Jodi Henderson, the communications manager, said with weather like this, “there’s always a chance of an outage.”

“You don’t know what’s going to happen. We’re in extreme temperatures. Our crews are prepared and they’re ready to respond. We’re just asking our customers to be safe and be prepared,” Henderson said. “Our crews respond to outages and they’re there to assist customers. They go up and they go out when others don’t so they are first responders and they’re ready for the challenge.”

To stay safe, Henderson provided these tips:

Turn your thermostat to 68 degrees

Seal leaks and drafts

Line windows and doors with towels to block cold air

Close the blinds

Grab blankets, flashlights, and batteries

If you’re using a generator, don’t use it inside

“The biggest use of energy during cold temperatures is your heating system,” Henderson said.

If you are experiencing an outage, Benton PUD asks you to report it through the SmartHub app or on the outage line.

