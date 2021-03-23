Benton PUD receives Diamond designation for safety, reliability

KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the third year in the row, the Benton PUD — Yes, the organization that cashes in on your utility bill ˛— has received a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP 3 ) ® Diamond designation from the American Public Power Association. This is the highest honor awarded for similar services and exemplifies reliability and safety.

This award recognizes public power utilities like the Benton PUD for being proficient in four separate categories: Reliability, safety, workforce development, and system improvement. This three-year designation proves a utility-wide commitment to safety and upholding strong workplace standards for the region.

Winter storms throughout Texas showed what it looks like when a public utility service cannot be relied upon by the people it serves. Having this sound infrastructure not only contributes to the long-term growth of the Tri-Cities, but it provides an added layer of public safety that can put Benton County constituents at ease.

Of the 2,000 public power utilities nationwide, the Benton PUD is one of 275 with this designation. With solid business practices and a commitment to the people of the Tri-Cities, the Benton PUD has a seal of approval from those who know what it takes to successfully run a public utility operation.

The Chair of APPA’s RP3 Review Panel is Aaron Haderle, who has made a name for himself in this business as the Manager of Transmission and Distribution Operations at Kissimmee Utility Authority, Florida. He understands how crucial a public service like this is to the infrastructure of a county or city.

“I think over the last year or so, we’ve seen the vital importance of running a reliable and safe utility,” Haderle said. “The utilities receiving the RP3 designation have proven that they are committed to running a top-notch public power utility by implementing industry best practices.”

Meanwhile, Benton PUD General Manager Rick Dunn is just glad to be running an operation that effectively meets the needs of its community.

“This designation is a testament to the long-standing tradition our employees have to helping preserve the health, safety, and well-being of our customers and the communities we serve,” Dunn said. “We remain focused on continuously improving the redundancy and resiliency of our delivery systems to meet the ‘always-on’ expectations our customers have for their electric and broadband services.”

