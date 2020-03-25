Benton PUD won’t disconnect power for non-payment through April 30

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton PUD announced Wednesday that it will not disconnect power for non-payment through the end of April in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

To provide some relief and certainty to customers, Benton PUD is also suspending assessment of the 1% late fee on past due balances and urgent notices during that time.

The situation will be reevaluated before May 1.

Benton PUD offers customers many self-service payment options available 24/7, including:

SmartHub at BentonPUD.org or the SmartHub mobile app.

Pay Now at Benton PUD.org (enrollment is not required).

Pay by Phone by calling 509-582-2175. First time users will be required to create a 4-digit pin.

Payment kiosks at the entrances of the Kennewick and Prosser offices.

Drop boxes at the Kennewick and Prosser offices.

For more information about Benton PUD’s response, visit their website.

