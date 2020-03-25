Benton PUD won’t disconnect power for non-payment through April 30

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton PUD announced Wednesday that it will not disconnect power for non-payment through the end of April in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

To provide some relief and certainty to customers, Benton PUD is also suspending assessment of the 1% late fee on past due balances and urgent notices during that time.

The situation will be reevaluated before May 1.

Benton PUD offers customers many self-service payment options available 24/7, including:

  • SmartHub at BentonPUD.org or the SmartHub mobile app.
  • Pay Now at Benton PUD.org (enrollment is not required).
  • Pay by Phone by calling 509-582-2175. First time users will be required to create a 4-digit pin.
  • Payment kiosks at the entrances of the Kennewick and Prosser offices.
  • Drop boxes at the Kennewick and Prosser offices.

For more information about Benton PUD’s response, visit their website. 

 

 

