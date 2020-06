Benton PUD working to restore outage in Kennewick Tuesday

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

Update:

All power has been restored.

Benton PUD believes the outage was caused by a tree.

—

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Benton PUD crews are responding to a power outage in the area of 27th Avenue and Gum Street in Kennewick.

The power outage extends to the Fairgrounds and currently affects around 831 customers.

At this time, there is no cause or estimated time of restoration.

For updates, visit BentonPUD.org.

