Benton REA donates $20k to local food banks

Courtesy: Benton REA

Prosser, Wash. — Benton REA has teamed up with CoBank to provide $20,000 worth of food to local families.

Benton REA received a $10,000 matching grant from the CoBank Sharing Success program to help provide meals through three organizations within the Benton REA member service area, based on the number of co-op members in each region.

$12,000 went to the Tri-Cities Food Bank in Richland and Benton City, $4,000 to Jubilee Ministries’ Food Bank in Prosser and $4,000 to Sunrise Outreach Food Banks serving Mabton and Sunnyside.

“We investigated the specific needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Bradshaw, Benton REA general manager . “We want to spread the donation throughout our service area, so it benefits a wide range of our members and the communities in which they live.”

Howard Rickard, board president of the Tri-Cities Food Bank, said the timing of the donation was perfect.

“The next wave of people is coming – those who’ve never been to the food bank before,” Rickard says.

Benton REA is a not-for-profit, consumer-owned electric cooperative based in Prosser. During the pandemic, members with overdue utility bills are encouraged to call the cooperative at (509) 786-2913. Benton REA employees can help you set up a payment plan and point you to organizations offering financial assistance for utility payments. The co-op also offers a low-income, senior or disabled discount. For more information, click here.

