Benton Co. requests criminal investigation into Sheriff Hatcher

KAPP-KVEW STAFF by KAPP-KVEW STAFF

Benton County Deputy Sheriff Guild’s response to Sheriff Hatcher’s appeal of recall:

Sheriff Hatcher had a full fair hearing before an independent judge from another county. The Judge reviewed the matter on a statement of charges which was written by a neutral prosecutor and conformed to statutory requirements. Sheriff Hatcher, received due process before Judge Wolfram, in short he got his day in court. I don’t believe the Washington State Supreme Court will see it any differently. Judge Wolfram committed no error.

