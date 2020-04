Bernie Sanders drops out of the 2020 race, clearing Joe Biden’s path to the Democratic nomination

Before dropping out of the 2016 race, Sen. Bernie Sanders' code name was "Intrepid."

(CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign on Wednesday, clearing Joe Biden’s path to the Democratic nomination and a showdown with President Donald Trump in November.

Sanders made the announcement in a call with his campaign staff, his campaign said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

