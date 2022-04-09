Beverly Bridge fills in ‘a missing piece’ of the longest bike trail in Washington

Connecting eastern and western sections of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail over the Columbia River

by Emily Goodell

Credit: Emily Goodell, KAPP-KVEW

BEVERLY, Wash. — The longest bike trail in Washington state just got longer, with the addition of a bridge that allows pedestrians and bicyclists traveling from one side of the state to the other to cross the Columbia River safely.

Despite high winds, hundreds attended the grand opening Friday of Beverly Bridge, located near the town of Beverly in Kittitas County, celebrating the end of a three-year project to connect the eastern and western sections of the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail.

“We can now say, there’s no Western Washington, there is no Eastern Washington — with the Beverly Bridge, there’s just Washington,” Gov. Jay Inslee said at the bridge dedication ceremony.

Before officials repurposed the old railroad bridge — adding railings and decking for safety — there was no easy way for people traveling the 288-mile-long trail to cross the Columbia River without using a car.

“This has been forever a missing piece for riders coming from the west,” said Adam Fulton project manager with Washington State Parks. “Unfortunately, they’ve had to do a 30-mile detour up and around I-90, where there is no shoulder and there is no safe passage other than in a vehicle.”

Fulton said that’s been an inconvenient and sometimes unsafe interruption for people trying to bike, walk, or ride a horse across the state.

That’s been Rachel Miller’s experience in the past, when she’s traveled with her horse, Skeifa, down the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail, which was formerly known as the John Wayne Pioneer Trail.

“We’ve done the state ride a few times and this section was always missed,” Miller said.

Miller said she won’t be taking Skeifa on rides across the state for much longer, which is why she brought her to the grand opening — to experience that last missing piece of the trail before retiring her from it.

Washington State Parks officials said the repurposed railroad bridge is also now a key part of the Great American Rail-Trail, which is under development from Washington, D.C. to Washington State.

“Trails in Washington and state parks mean family,” Inslee said. “It is our number one asset and when we get families out on a trail, it’s the best kind of day, no matter what — whether the wind is blowing or not.”

