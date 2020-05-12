BFHD: 14 new coronavirus cases, another death in Tri-Cities area

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District announced 14 new cases of coronavirus and one more related death Tuesday.

There have been at least 1,253 cases and 69 deaths attributed to the virus in Benton and Franklin Counties.

The person who most recently passed away was a Benton County man in his 80s with underling health conditions.

As of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there have been 508 cases in Pasco, 445 cases in Kennewick, 159 cases in Richland, 48 cases in Prosser and 40 cases in West Richland.

36 infected people in the region are hospitalized.

For more information about COVID-19 in the Tri-Cities area, visit the health district’s website.

Comments

comments