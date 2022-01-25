BFHD: 2k+ cases in three days as COVID rates continue to spike

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Coronavirus case numbers continue to spike in the Tri-Cities area as the Benton Franklin Health District reports more than 2,000 cases in just three days.

Now, one in every 35 people across Benton and Franklin counties is currently fighting COVID.

According to BFHD’s local case dashboard, in Benton County, there were 1,403 new cases and in Franklin County, there were 847.

Cumulative to date, there are 63,340 cases, the dashboard said.

Currently, there are 417 patients hospitalized in Kadlec, Trios, Lourdes, and Prosser, the dashboard said.

89 of those patients are confirmed with coronavirus or have COVID-like illness (CLI).

