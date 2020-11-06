BFHD adds 61 more COVID cases to the tally before the weekend

Shelby Schumacher by Shelby Schumacher

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — BFHD health officials reported an increase of 61 positive COVID-19 cases between the two counties, bringing the combined total to 10,756 cases.

Benton County increased by 46 cases while Franklin County increased by 15.

As of Wednesday, Nov. 4 Benton County’s positivity rate = 13.28%. Franklin’s positivity rate = 14.79%.

Health officials did not report any new deaths for either county. Total confirmed deaths to date is 191.

