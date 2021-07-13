BFHD discontinues vaccine clinic at CBC West, pop-ups

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Tri-Cities’ public health authority, the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), is discontinuing its COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinics as well as the vaccination clinic at the CBC West testing location as local coronavirus rates stabilize and vaccination rates slow significantly.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021, the vaccination clinic at CBC West will close for good. However, the COVID-19 testing site will remain operational from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Fridays to Tuesdays.

COVID-19 vaccinations became available at the CBC West testing site after the Benton County Fairgrounds Mass Vaccination Site vacated the fairgrounds’ parking lot early in June.

RELATED: Benton County mass vaccination site closes after four months, 81,773 vaccines

Additionally, the pop-up vaccination clinics that have been regularly hosted by the BFHD are discontinuing as well. Those have been held at different locations throughout the Tri-Cities from Wednesdays to Sundays each week.

Dr. Amy Person, health officer for Benton and Franklin counties, offered the following comments:

“We are appreciative of Columbia Safety and the team at the CBC-West site for stepping in to provide a drive-through COVID-19 vaccination option to our community over the last couple of months,” Dr. Person said. “We now have plenty of vaccine providers in our community and families should be confident and comfortable getting their COVID-19 vaccines where they receive their other important and necessary vaccines and preventive services. We encourage everyone who is eligible to seek out vaccination as soon as possible to protect themselves and others.”

If you’d like to learn more about COVID-19 vaccine clinics being held by the BFHD this week, read the flyers below.











RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Walla Walla County: Coronavirus rates skyrocket since June including 19 breakthrough cases

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.