BFHD offers another mobile testing pop-up in Pasco on Thursday

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

Benton-Franklin Health District

PASCO, Wash. — The Benton-Franklin Health District is hosting free, drive-up COVID-19 testing for one day only in Pasco.

The testing will be offered at Kurtzman Park at 311 S. Wehe from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday.

No appointment is required, and they will be testing people first come, first served.

They ask that you bring an insurance card if you have one, but they will not turn people away that don’t. Results should be available in two to four days.

